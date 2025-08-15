Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.2% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 175.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 253,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 161,721 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 84.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

