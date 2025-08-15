Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,420 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.7% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.27. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.