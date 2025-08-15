Premier Foods PLC. (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Premier Foods PLC. (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, adeclineof88.9% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Premier Foods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $13.26 on Friday. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 117.0%. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

