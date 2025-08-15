PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.80 and traded as high as C$23.86. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$23.78, with a volume of 132,610 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.86.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.58.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.

