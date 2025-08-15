Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2%

PSX stock opened at $122.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $140.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,490. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,890. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

