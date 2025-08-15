PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc cut its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,686 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.09% of PDD worth $148,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PDD by 245.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

PDD stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). PDD had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $20.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

