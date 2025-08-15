Paul D. Mckinney Acquires 30,000 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul D. Mckinney purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,996,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,843.20. This represents a 1.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ring Energy Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Ring Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 22.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,051,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,514 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 744,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 89,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 846,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

