Paul Caine Sells 5,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $111,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 178,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,060.87. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Caine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $117,650.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Magnite Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 3.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price target on shares of Magnite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $122,986,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,036,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 855.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,961,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,033 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,793,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,456 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,576,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

