Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) VP Sells $202,506.32 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) VP Berend Bracht sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.44, for a total transaction of $202,506.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,761.52. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $746.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $704.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $658.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $763.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 target price (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Argus set a $680.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $763.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,490,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,970,000 after purchasing an additional 197,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

