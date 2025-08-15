Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.41.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE LYV opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $92.57 and a twelve month high of $162.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.53.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.