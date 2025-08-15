Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

OTEX stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. Open Text has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Open Text had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Open Text by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

