Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oklo’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKLO. CLSA raised shares of Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oklo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oklo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

OKLO opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -175.59 and a beta of 0.60. Oklo has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $85.35.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $2,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,000. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,105,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. State Street Corp raised its position in Oklo by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oklo by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,482 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,919,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth $14,798,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oklo by 4,974.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

