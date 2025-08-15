Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,957,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,710,247,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STERIS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,828,000 after buying an additional 452,146 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in STERIS by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after buying an additional 1,619,796 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,574,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,352,000 after acquiring an additional 83,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $246.16 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.39.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the sale, the director owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,959 shares of company stock valued at $11,231,764. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

