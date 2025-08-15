Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 95.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,031,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,922,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $429.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,869.13, a PEG ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.34 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total value of $4,616,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,718,775.45. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock worth $10,928,616 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.04.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

