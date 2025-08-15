Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 71.6% in the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 3,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 43.0% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 121.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 355,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $95,222,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.1% in the first quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 5,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 34.5% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total transaction of $527,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,931,019.44. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $12,082,694. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.84.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $233.37 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.65.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

