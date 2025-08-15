Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 67,935 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,935 shares during the quarter. NU comprises 0.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 2,069.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 68,865 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 212.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 3.1% during the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Barclays upped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

