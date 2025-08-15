Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises 0.5% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,145.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,963 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,877,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $64,173,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,842,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,931 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.6%

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

