O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OI shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $16.04.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams purchased 3,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $49,955.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 184,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,033.35. The trade was a 2.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Hardie acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 515,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,202.70. The trade was a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 807.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

