NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Raised by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $231.54 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $259.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.75 and its 200-day moving average is $206.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

