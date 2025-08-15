Nuveen LLC Makes New $48.19 Million Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 413,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,185,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.84% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $395,512.50. Following the sale, the director owned 50,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,316.89. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,674.52. The trade was a 81.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,437 shares of company stock worth $9,834,215 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $108.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

