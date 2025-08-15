Nuveen LLC Invests $57.08 Million in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,102,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,084,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 1,260.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Rambus by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $202,960.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,826.24. This represents a 25.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $83,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,825. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $939,567 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. Rambus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

