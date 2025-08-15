Nuveen LLC Invests $54.69 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,012,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,685,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.21% of Rollins as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,815,000 after acquiring an additional 999,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,221,000 after buying an additional 322,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rollins by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,774,000 after buying an additional 260,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,331,000 after buying an additional 49,871 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,860,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,248,000 after buying an additional 279,855 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $57.51 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.