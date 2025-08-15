Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 531,767 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 531,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,017,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.62% of Federal Realty Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

