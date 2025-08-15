Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) versus Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Head to Head Review

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) and Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and Nucor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal $57.10 billion 0.38 $2.31 billion ($0.03) -226.00 Nucor $30.73 billion 1.08 $2.03 billion $5.54 26.08

Analyst Ratings

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has higher revenue and earnings than Nucor. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nucor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and Nucor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nucor 0 1 7 1 3.00

Nucor has a consensus price target of $155.7778, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Nucor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nucor is more favorable than Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal.

Volatility & Risk

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nucor has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Nucor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nucor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nucor pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal pays out -833.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nucor pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nucor has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and Nucor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal -0.42% -0.61% -0.30% Nucor 4.21% 6.65% 4.15%

Summary

Nucor beats Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets. It is also involved in construction; waste processing and recycling; supplying electricity, gas, and heat; and the provision of coal-based chemical products, petrochemicals, electronic materials, materials and components for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber, and composite products. In addition, the company offers computer systems engineering and consulting, IT-enabled outsourcing, and other services. The company was formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and changed its name to Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses. This segment sells its products to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Steel Products segment offers steel joists and joist girders, steel decks, and galvanized torque tubes for used in solar arrays, hollow structural section steel tubing, electrical conduit, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, steel grating and expanded metal, wire and wire mesh, metal building systems, insulated metal panels, steel racking, overhead doors, and utility towers and structures for communications and energy transmission. This segment is also involved in the piling distribution business. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron (DRI); brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, and DRI; supplies ferro-alloys; processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal; and engages in the natural gas production and industrial gas business. This segment sells its ferrous scrap to electric arc furnace steel mills and foundries for manufacturing process; and nonferrous scrap metal to aluminum can producers, secondary aluminum smelters, steel mills and other processors, and consumers of various nonferrous metals. It markets its products through in-house sales force; and internal distribution and trading companies. Nucor Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

