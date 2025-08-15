Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $132,221.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,715.16. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,251 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. CIBC set a $74.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus set a $63.00 target price on Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

