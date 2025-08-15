Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 10,778 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.1% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of FERG opened at $228.40 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $230.38. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.07.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

