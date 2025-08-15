Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,795,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $235.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.62 and its 200-day moving average is $209.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $160.94 and a 52 week high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

