NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Sells $105,900.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,280.90. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NetApp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 375.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 287.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

