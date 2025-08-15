Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 10,052 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VEA opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.