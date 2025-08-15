National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 745,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,688 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $57,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5,661.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,363 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FAST opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

