National Pension Service Has $75.62 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Howmet Aerospace worth $75,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,814,000 after buying an additional 695,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,970,000 after buying an additional 4,252,401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,210,000 after buying an additional 80,972 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after buying an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,006,000 after buying an additional 563,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $176.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $193.26.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWM. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

