National Pension Service Acquires 10,168 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Gartner were worth $48,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,433,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,959,596,000 after buying an additional 164,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gartner by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 211,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 956,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,365,000 after buying an additional 82,307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,333,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 676,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,881,000 after buying an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $243.34 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.85.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

