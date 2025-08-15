National Bankshares Analysts Give Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) a C$59.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$59.00 price target on Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCI.B. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$49.50 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.79.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Price Performance

About Rogers Communications

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$48.44 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$32.42 and a twelve month high of C$56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.