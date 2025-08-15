National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:LAR FY2027 Earnings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report issued on Monday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance
Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at C$4.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.17. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$5.18.
About Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.
