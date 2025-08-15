Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – August 13th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, and NVE are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development, or commercialization of materials and devices at the nanoscale (typically below 100 nanometers). These equities represent firms working on applications such as advanced drug delivery, high-strength materials, semiconductor manufacturing, and precision diagnostics. Investors buy nanotechnology stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of nanoscale innovations across multiple industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

ONTO stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.33. 794,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,083. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.56. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $228.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.84. 52,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,616. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. OSI Systems has a one year low of $129.84 and a one year high of $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,827. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $308.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.19. NVE has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

