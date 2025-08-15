Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,859,625.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 9,373,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,219,387.50. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar stock opened at $259.08 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.74 and a 200-day moving average of $297.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Morningstar by 270.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 37.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

