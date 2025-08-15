Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $4,092,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 399,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,325,688.65. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $2,531,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,181,552.34. The trade was a 11.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $20,841,628 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 120,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS opened at $148.61 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $94.09 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

