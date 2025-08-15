Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cfra Research raised shares of Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Get Adient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADNT

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Adient had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,817 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,839,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Adient by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,171,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after acquiring an additional 954,441 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 823,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 2,039.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 581,779 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.