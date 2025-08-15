MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of MGIC Investment worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 7,837.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGIC Investment news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,694,447.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,220,380.76. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $786,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 249,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,294.22. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,203 shares of company stock worth $5,010,848. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%. The company had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

