Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,116 Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,595,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,681,000 after buying an additional 2,221,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,839,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $968,172,000 after buying an additional 1,709,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.6%

BSX stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $108.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

