Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.