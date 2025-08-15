Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $1,456,768,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,284 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 282.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,183 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Prologis by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,761 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2%

Prologis stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.