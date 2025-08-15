Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 67.4% during the first quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 52.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.08.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

