Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 43.6% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,493,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $134,175,000 after acquiring an additional 103,907 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 49.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.19.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

