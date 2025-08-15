Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Purchases 5,155 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 2.6% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 188,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,057,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,574,000 after acquiring an additional 109,705 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $53.39 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.