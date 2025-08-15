Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up 2.0% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in CocaCola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 275,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.57 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $299.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.