MaxsMaking Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 18th (NASDAQ:MAMK)

MaxsMaking’s (NASDAQ:MAMK – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, August 18th. MaxsMaking had issued 1,625,000 shares in its public offering on July 7th. The total size of the offering was $6,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During MaxsMaking’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised MaxsMaking to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th.
MaxsMaking Inc is a manufacturer of customized consumer goods. It offers a wide range of customizable products such as backpacks, shopping bags, aprons and other promotional items. MaxsMaking Inc is based in SHANGHAI.
