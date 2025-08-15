Maurice J. Duca Sells 3,100 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.45, for a total value of $887,995.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,940. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $265.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.08. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.01 and a 12-month high of $326.04.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 23.54%. AppFolio’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AppFolio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 4,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.