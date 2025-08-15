Matt Pullen Acquires 7,734 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Matt Pullen bought 7,734 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,932.04 ($21,556.00).
Marshalls Stock Performance
Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 196.76 ($2.66) on Friday. Marshalls plc has a 1 year low of GBX 192.20 ($2.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 366 ($4.95). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.73. The stock has a market cap of £494.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 6.60 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marshalls had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marshalls plc will post 18.2342758 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marshalls Company Profile
Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.
