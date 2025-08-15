Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 4,888 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $374.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.07 and its 200-day moving average is $338.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $395.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price target on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

